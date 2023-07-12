One dead after shooting on Indy’s near north side

Photo from the scene (WISH Photo/David Smith)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s near north side.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 3300 block of North Meridian Street on a report of a person shot. That’s less than a mile northeast of The Children’s Museum.

Upon arrival, they found one person shot.

The person later died at the hospital, IMPD said.

News 8 has a crew on the way to the scene.