One dead after shooting on Indy’s near north side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the city’s near north side.
Just before 12:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were sent to the 3300 block of North Meridian Street on a report of a person shot. That’s less than a mile northeast of The Children’s Museum.
Upon arrival, they found one person shot.
The person later died at the hospital, IMPD said.
