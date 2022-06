Crime Watch 8

One dead after sustaining trauma-related injuries on southeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after sustaining trauma-related injuries Friday afternoon on the 5800 block of E. Troy Avenue, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene after IMPD officers arrived. Officers initially believed that this was a stabbing incident, now is being investigated as a a normal death.

