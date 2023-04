One dead in east side shooting

An IMPD patrol car at the scene of a crime in Indianapolis on Dec. 26, 2023. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was dead after a Monday morning shooting on the east side, according to Indianapolis police.

An IMPD spokesperson says officers responded to a report of a person shot near 34th Street and North Emerson Avenue.

The person was pronounced deceased.

Details on the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.