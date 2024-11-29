29°
One dead in Indy east side apartment shooting

(WISH photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metro Police Department reports that a person died after a shooting on Indy’s east side.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday, in the Braeburn Village apartment complex by East 21st Street and Post Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a male with a gunshot wound lying on the sidewalk. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD has not released the victim’s identity and are trying to determine if the victim is an adult or juvenile.

They have not released information about possible suspects.

