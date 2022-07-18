Crime Watch 8

One dead, three others injured following a shooting at a Beech Grove area park

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a Sunday night shooting at Don Challis Park, according to the City of Beech Grove.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred at what police describe as a “gathering of people” and “vigil” at the park. Police are unsure what the vigil was intended for.

Mayor Dennis Buckley and the Beech Grove Police Department have requested that citizens avoid the park’s area to ease their ongoing investigation.

“The good people that live in this area should not have to tolerate this,” Mayor Buckley said after the shooting.

The shooting at the park occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday night, approximately four hours after the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. The park is under seven miles away from the mall.