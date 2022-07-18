Crime Watch 8

One dead, three others injured following a shooting at a Beech Grove area park

(WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)
by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted: / Updated:

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead and three others are injured following a Sunday night shooting at Don Challis Park, according to the City of Beech Grove.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred at what police describe as a “gathering of people” and “vigil” at the park. Police are unsure what the vigil was intended for.

Mayor Dennis Buckley and the Beech Grove Police Department have requested that citizens avoid the park’s area to ease their ongoing investigation.

“The good people that live in this area should not have to tolerate this,” Mayor Buckley said after the shooting.

The shooting at the park occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday night, approximately four hours after the mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. The park is under seven miles away from the mall.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Researchers say Thai pro-democracy activists hit by spyware

International /

Biden’s realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

Politics /

Authorities seize more than $690,000 worth of hard narcotics in Texas

National /

Police respond to shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, 3 dead, 2 injured

Breaking News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.