Crime Watch 8

One person dead after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting occurred Saturday night at the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

After arriving to the scene of a report of a person shot, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers located a man with trauma-related injuries.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD officers confirm that the victim was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.