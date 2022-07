Crime Watch 8

One person dead after Sunday afternoon shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting occurred at the 1200 block of Kappes Street on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the scene at approximately 3 p.m. At the scene, officers located a person suffering gunshot wounds in critical condition.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

News 8 has a crew on its way. This story will be updated after more information is gathered.