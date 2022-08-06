Crime Watch 8

One person dead after west side shooting, shootout with suspects lead to arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting occurred early Saturday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, IMPD officers and FBI Violent Crimes Task Force were in the area conducting a separate investigation when the shooting occurred.

When officers responded to the scene, an adult male was located suffering injuries. The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after by emergency responders.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene and entered a vehicle. They were blocked from fleeing by an unmarked vehicle driven by officers. Police say that at least one of the suspect fired shots at the officers, striking the windshield of the unmarked vehicle. One IMPD officer shot at the suspects. None of the officers or suspects were hit in the shootout.

The suspects have been identified as Jashan Wallace-Carswell, 18, and Stacey Myron Fuller, 19.

Wallace-Carswell was arrested without incident. Fuller got out of the driver’s seat and fled the scene on foot. Police say he threw a handgun over a fence before he was taken into custody.

(Photo provided/IMPD)

Both suspects were taken into custody and to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during this incident.

(Photo provided/IMPD)

Wallace-Carswell and Fuller were both arrested for murder and robbery. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging determination.