One person dead following eastside shooting

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo from file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the city’s eastside at the 4700 block of E. 34th Street.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in critical condition. Police have now confirmed the person is dead.

Police have not provided the name of the person involved in the shooting, but they say the man is in his 50s.

No further information has been provided at this time. News 8 is at the scene.

This story will be updated.