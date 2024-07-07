One Shot at Airbnb Party on City’s East Side

Investigators on the scene of an Airbnb shooting on Lexington Avenue on Indianapolis' near east side. (WISH Photo/Colin Baillie)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was investigating a shooting on the city’s east side Sunday morning that left a person critically injured.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers arrived at a home in the 1500 block of Lexington Avenue on a report of a person shot. That area is in a neighborhood off Shelby Street near Fountain Square.

They would find one person with gunshot wounds, who was reported to be in critical condition. Police say that the home was an Airbnb location where a party was being held.

An investigation has been launched into what led to the shooting, police say if you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.