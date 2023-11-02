Operation Domestic Disruption: Crackdown leads to domestic violence arrests in Indianapolis

One person died in a shooting Thursday afternoon on the city's near east side. The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on East Ohio Street, IMPD says. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, along with local and federal agencies, recently carried out a warrant sweep to arrest people wanted for domestic violence.

According to a Facebook post, this operation took place in October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Operation Domestic Disruption resulted in IMPD serving 19 warrants, intervening in two domestic disturbances as they happen, and making three arrests.

One of the arrests was of Kyle Oliver. Last Thursday, U.S. Marshals along with IMPD officers, tracked down Oliver, who was wanted for domestic battery. Oliver had attempted to flee but was arrested after officers tracked him down, IMPD says. Oliver also had a firearm in his jacket with an extended magazine.

It was revealed that Oliver has a history of firearms violations and served time in a federal prison. Along with serving time in an Indiana prison for a burglary case.