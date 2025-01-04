21°
Search
Orange County deputy shot in critical condition; suspect fatally shot after manhunt

by: Tim Spears and Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A two-day manhunt of the shooter of an Orange County deputy sheriff concluded in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday after the suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement.

Investigators say just after midnight Friday, Orange County Deputy Sheriff Zac Andry walked up to 33-year-old Austin Schepers’ vehicle because it was stopped in the road. Indiana State Police said Schepers shot Andry multiple times, including in the face. 

Authorities say Schepers drove off in a Pontiac Grand Prix with a female passenger, who has since been located.

On Saturday evening, Indiana State Police investigators and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were led to a home in the 3700 block of Wheeler Avenue in Louisville, attempting to locate Schepers. During the investigation, officers located Schepers.

While details regarding the confrontation remain under investigation, the confrontation resulted in Schepers being shot and killed by law enforcement.

The Louisville Metro Police Department will be providing additional information as it comes along. There is no longer a threat to public safety regarding the manhunt for Schepers.

Austin Schepers. (Provided Photos/Indiana State Police)

