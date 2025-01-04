Orange County deputy shot in critical condition; suspect still on the run

Indiana State Police need help finding 33-year-old Austin Schepers, who is accused of shooting an Orange County sheriff's deputy. Schepers was last seen around 1 a.m. in West Baden. He was driving a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with Indiana plate CRT921. If you see him, call 911. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Orange County deputy who was shot Friday morning is in critical condition while investigators search for the shooter.

Indiana State Police on Saturday released new photos of the suspect, 33-year-old Austin Schepers. He’s believed to be in Floyd County, possibly in New Albany. Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding Schepers’ whereabouts contact police.

Investigators say just after midnight Friday, Orange County Deputy Sheriff Zac Andry walked up to Schepers vehicle because it was stopped in the road. State Police say Schepers shot Andry multiple times, including in the face.

Authorities say Schepers drove off in a Pontiac Grand Prix with a female passenger, who has since been located. Schepers is still on the run, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Andry is attempting to recover in the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.