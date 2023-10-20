Orleans man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A Wednesday morning vehicle pursuit led to the arrest of an Orleans man at a Bedford Marathon service station for various charges.

At 11:37 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Bloomington Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit on a white 2017 Dodge Durango. The pursuit traveled southbound and Bloomington police, with assistance from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, de-escalated to termination after the Durango crossed into Lawrence County. Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department picked up the pursuit, but at 11:57 a.m., they lost sight of the vehicle in the area of State Road 58 and Maple Leaf Road.

Indiana State Police troopers were in the area and attempted to locate the vehicle, While waiting on another detail, a trooper located the suspect vehicle at 12:07 p.m., parked at a Marathon service station on East 16th Street in Bedford. The suspect, identified as Zachary Reed Hupp, of Orleans, Indiana, was identified as the driver and the registered owner of the Durango.

Hupp was wanted on an arrest warrant from Monroe County.

Hupp was arrested and taken into custody without incident. Investigators revealed that Hupp was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and paraphernalia. He was preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Hupp was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.