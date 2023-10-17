Overnight burglary leads to chase, crash in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In a sequence of events early Tuesday morning on the southwest and west sides of Indianapolis, one crime scene led to another.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the first call came about 3:30 a.m. as a burglary in the 2900 block of Kentucky Avenue near Tibbs Avenue. That’s at a strip mall that houses a bar, a dollar store, and other businesses.

After the burglary, police say they spotted a small, dark-colored car traveling in the area and tried to pull it over, leading to a chase.

The suspect’s car ended with a crash just after 4 a.m. in a small neighborhood in the 3000 block of West McCarty Steet just north of Interstate 70 and east of Eagle Creek, about three miles north of the burglary scene. News 8 had a crew watch that location for the next two hours as several squad cars and an ambulance arrived.

Police had little to say about the events until an update about four hours after the initial burglary. Investigators say the suspect’s car missed a slight turn, veering off the roadway and crashing head-on into a tree. One adult and two juveniles were inside the car when it crashed.

After the crash, the adult and one of the juvenile suspects, including the driver, fled the scene, leaving the second juvenile.

Police located the second juvenile inside the car and were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Officers had largely cleared that scene by 6 a.m.

Both suspects who fled the scene were later apprehended with the assistance of a drone and police dogs.

IMPD investigators know the area around the initial burglary very well. Just more than one month ago, a man was shot outside the Big Dog Saloon. Last year, outside the same bar, two men were shot.

