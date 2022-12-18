Crime Watch 8

Overnight homicide in South Bend 

by: Alexis Mitchell
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — South Bend Police were called to a residential area on reports of a shooting.

Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 700 block of Johnson Street.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation and is interviewing multiple witness, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department Detective Bureau at 574-235-9263 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

