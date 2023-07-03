Overnight shooting injures 2 near Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An overnight shooting near Garfield Park injured at least two people, Indianapolis police said Monday.

At around 2 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Knox Street. That’s about a mile south of Garfield Park near the intersection of Troy Avenue and Shelby Street.

Officers found one person who had been shot. IMPD says the victim was awake and breathing when transported to a hospital.

About 90 minutes later, IMPD learned that a person with gunshot wounds had arrived at Franciscan Health Indianapolis on the city’s south side. The person was reported to be awake and breathing.

Investigators believe the person is connected to the shooting on Knox Street, according to Lt. Shane Foley, public information officer with IMPD.