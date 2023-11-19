Oxford man arrested for sexual misconduct with a minor

FOWLER, Ind. (WISH) — Laud Williams, 28, of Oxford, Indiana, was arrested by Indiana State Police Friday for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Officials with the Indiana State Police said they were contacted by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Services about possible sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 Felony.

Detectives from the Lafayette Post began an in-depth investigation into the incident. In a news release, officials said “detectives were able to determine that alleged sexual misconduct occurred between Williams and a minor.”

Detectives submitted the information they gathered about William’s case to the Benton County Prosecutors Office for review. As a result of the investigation, detectives were issued an arrest warrant for Williams. On Friday, Williams was located and taken into custody without incident.

Troopers transported Williams to the Benton County Jail.

Patrolmen said anyone with any information about this case should contact Detective Russell of the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post at 765-567-2125.