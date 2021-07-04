Crime Watch 8

Parents at Colts playground applaud IMPD’s extra protection downtown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An extra show of force downtown from Indianapolis metropolitan police this weekend is already showing some results.

Christina Jones and her daughter Kristiana, 5, love to come and play at one of the focuses of police’s efforts — the Colts playground along the Canal. It’s one of their favorites, a place for carefree fun at least once a week.

Jones heard all about what happened last weekend when people were running for their lives as countless shots were fired along South Meridian Street.

“I thought it was senseless. It was another senseless crime,” she said. “You get mad and, ‘I’m going to get my gun and shoot you.’ It’s crazy.”

As part of an announced show of force, several IMPD units, including the Crime Gun Intelligence Center and the Downtown District Violent Crime Task Force, worked together to discourage repeat incidents and violent gun crime.

They focused on the bar district, the Canal and Colts playground and surface parking lots.

Police said they made four traffic stops for criminal activity, resulting in six arrests and eight guns seized, all in just a couple hours’ work.

“Awesome, way to go. Go IMPD. Get all of them off the streets,” Jones said.

“Yay,” added Tina Wingo. “I’m proud of what IMPD is doing.”

Other mothers, like Laura Christensen, who were enjoying a Saturday afternoon at the Colts playground said they were glad the Canal is one of the targets for extra police attention.

“Especially, I think it’s important during a holiday weekend because you’re going to have increased activity,” Christensen said.

Wingo hopes the show of force makes a difference long-term.

“I think it will. I think everybody should feel safe,” Wingo said.

Jones wants to be able to keep coming back with Kristiana whenever they want, day and night.

She believes every arrest and every gun taken off the street helps make that possible.

“Good, because I want my child to play safe,” Jones said. “Glad they’re here.”

This is the first weekend for the extra enforcement. As News 8 reported Wednesday, there’s no date for when it will end. Police say the extra patrols will continue as long as they believe they’re necessary.