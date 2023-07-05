Pastor talks about 16-year-old, ‘the go-to sibling,’ fatally shot at block party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police continued Wednesday to search for the shooter who killed a 16-year-old girl during a holiday block party on Monday night.

Donald B. Edwards Jr., pastor of Church of Glory, spoke Wednesday on behalf of the family. He called Serenity Wilson the family’s “go-to sibling.” She was a straight-A student at Lawrence North High School, the pastor said.

“You know, you can even just look at her picture and just tell she was a happy, young girl,” Edwards said.

Police were called after 11 p.m. Monday to Forest Manor Avenue and East 32nd Street, an area with the Church of Glory, other Christian churches, and homes on the Indianapolis east side. That’s where Wilson was found dead after someone opened fire at the block party, which was not organized by the Church of Glory.

Three other people were shot, and another person received injuries that were not gunshot wounds, police said shortly after the shooting. Two of the people with gunshot injuries were last listed early Tuesday as being stable at Community East Hospital. The condition of the third person shot, who went to Community North Hospital, was not publicly shared.

Police have not publicly shared the identities, genders or ages of the people who were injured.

No arrests had been announced as of Wednesday night, and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not publicly shared any suspect information.

Edwards says Wilson left a huge hole in the community. “She had siblings, and they were saying that she was the go-to sibling, so that lets you know that she was probably a strong leader.”

The pastor was with her parents when they found out she was shot. The pastor said, “Today, when I saw them, they were a little bit better than they were yesterday, and so I think they’re going to be better and better. Maybe not forget about it, but the hurt won’t be as bad,” Edwards said.

He says Wilson was also an artist.

“I heard from aunties, cousins, the mom, the dad, and they just said she’s just a good girl. They also said she loved to dance and loved people.”

Edwards added, “I heard that she was going to graduate early, got her credits early, so she was very bright.”

He says he hopes the police can find shooter.

“If that person who done it doesn’t get any help, they’re probably going to do it again. Maybe they had a quick fuse or whatever, so you know, I really believe they forgave them, but, at the same time, they do want justice also.”

The family says a balloon release to honor Wilson’s life will be at 7 p.m. Friday outside Church of Glory, 3247 Forest Manor Ave.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact IMPD Detective Kyle Hoover at 317-327-3475 or kyle.hoover@indy.gov.