Patoka man facing felony charges for child molestation

PAKOTA, Ind. (WISH) — A southern Indiana man is facing felony charges for allegedly molesting a juvenile under the age of 14.

The Indiana State Police said in a release Wednesday that an investigation against Timothy Head 54, of Patoka, started after being informed he had allegedly assaulted a juvenile female.

During the investigation, officers learned that Head had abused the juvenile between the summer of 2020 and May 29. Investigators also learned that Head allegedly bought alcohol for the juvenile multiple times.

Head was taken into custody Wednesday and was being held at the Gibson County jail with bond. Online court documents say a bail review hearing was set for Friday.