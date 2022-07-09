Crime Watch 8

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died Friday night in what was initially described as a hit-and-run on the near-north side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to a report of a personal-injury accident and hit-and-run just after 10:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West 33rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. That’s adjacent to Crown Hill Cemetery and just north of the Interstate 65 interchange for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

According to IMPD, the woman was first hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes. That vehicle pushed her into the southbound lanes where she was hit again, police say.

According to police, the rain may have played a role in the hit-and-runs.

News 8 photographer Kyle Fisher went to the scene. Images showed Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street was closed in the area.

News 8’s crew at the scene noticed many street lights were out in the area.

Anyone who saw either hit-and-run was asked to contact a specific detective at 317-327-6549 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.