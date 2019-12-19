Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run on east side

Crime Watch 8

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Metro police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle on the city’s east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the pedestrian was struck in the alley in the 900 block between Tuxedo Street and North Lasalle Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Emergency responders pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police have not released information about a suspect vehicle.

If you have any information about the incident, you are urged to contact IMPD.

