Pedestrian struck, killed on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is dead following a hit-and-run on the city’s east side Wednesday evening, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4000 block of East 30th Street around 11:45 p.m.

Police said the woman was crossing East 30th, going north to south, when she was hit. IMPD also said that as she was trying to get up, another vehicle then struck her.

Both of the vehicles left the scene.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No victim or suspect information has been released.