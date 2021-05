Crime Watch 8

Pedestrian struck on west side in hit-and-run, in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck on the city’s west side Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the area of 16th Street and Kessler Boulevard just before 3 a.m.

Police said a passerby found the victim after the vehicle involved fled the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No victim or suspect information has been released.