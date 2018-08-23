Crime Watch 8

Pendleton correctional officer arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with inmate

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 10:59 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2018 02:52 PM EDT

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) -- One woman was taken into custody after officials said she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Investigators believe  Correctional Industrial Facility Corrections Officer Veleshia Griffin had trafficked with an inmate while also having an inappropriate relationship with him as well.

Griffin was charged with one count of trafficking with an inmate and one count of official misconduct.

