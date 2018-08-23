Pendleton correctional officer arrested after alleged inappropriate relationship with inmate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Veleshia Griffin. (Pendleton Correctional Industrial Facility Photo).

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) -- One woman was taken into custody after officials said she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

Investigators believe Correctional Industrial Facility Corrections Officer Veleshia Griffin had trafficked with an inmate while also having an inappropriate relationship with him as well.

Griffin was charged with one count of trafficking with an inmate and one count of official misconduct.