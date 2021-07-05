Crime Watch 8

1 dies after shot while in eastbound car on Pendleton Pike in Lawrence

Lawrence Police and Fire departments were sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 1:15 p.m. July 5, 2021, to the 11200 block of Pendleton Pike. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police on Monday afternoon closed a portion of Pendleton Pike after a male was shot in a moving car.

The male was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died, said Lawrence police Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff.

The homicide is the second in Lawrence in two days.

Lawrence Police and Fire departments were sent to a report of a person shot shortly after 1:15 p.m. Monday to the 11200 block of Pendleton Pike. That’s a residential area northeast of Sunnyside Road.

Police believe the gunfire likely came from another vehicle.

Witnesses told police a second person in the male’s eastbound car fled on foot from the scene, but that person had not yet been found by police.

Police were checking for surveillance video in the area. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana; the phone number is at 317-262-8477.

The road was closed from Sunnyside to Oaklandon roads as officers processed the crime scene.

On Sunday in Lawrence, Jamarvyan Brewer, 20, was shot and killed just after 5 p.m. at apartments near East 42nd Street and North Franklin Road.