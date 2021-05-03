Crime Watch 8

Pendleton prisoner receives 3rd life sentence after fatally stabbing inmate

ANDERSON , Ind. (WISH) — A 46-year-old prisoner received a third life sentence Monday for fatally stabbing an inmate in 2019 at a state prison in Madison County.

Tommy P. Holland, who formerly lived in Indianapolis, had committed two murders at Indianapolis stores in 2003, leading to his two life sentences in 2005.

Holland was incarcerated at the Pendleton Correctional Facility on Aug. 9, 2019, when he killed Clifford S. Baggett, 28, of Ustas, Florida, in the dining hall of the prison. Baggett died at the prison before he could be taken to a hospital.

On March 24, 2003, Holland killed Dipak Patel, 42, the 10-year owner of the Mars Hill Supermarket, during a robbery.

On Nov. 2, 2003, Holland killed Christopher Larsen, 36, a clerk at a Marathon convenience store and gas station in the 5400 block of West Bradbury Avenue. That’s on the southwest side just east of the I-70 interchange with Sam Jones Expressway.

As part of a plea agreement, the third life sentence will run consecutively to his first two life sentences, according to the Madison County prosecutor.

The Indiana Department of Correction website said Monday that Holland is not eligible for parole.