Perry Meridian student arrested for online threat

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Perry Meridian High School student was arrested for allegedly making an online threat to the school.

In an email sent to Perry Township parents, Perry Township Schools said Indiana State Police troopers and school resource officers arrested a student in connection to an online threat made on Tuesday.

Perry Township Schools emailed the following message to parents:

“Perry Township Families:

We would like to inform you that our Perry Township Schools Police Department, along with the Indiana State Police, served a search warrant and have arrested one of our students in connection with an online threat that disrupted Perry Meridian High School on Tuesday.

Please know that these threats are taken very seriously and we will work to prosecute every individual involved to the fullest extent. These threats create dangerous situations when our police resources are stretched thin, heighten concern and anxiety, and completely disrupt the learning environment. In each situation a threat is made our administration, police, and staff drop everything they are doing to evaluate the incident and follow our safety protocols. This can be exhausting but it is necessary.

Please be sure to speak with your students about the importance of reporting anything that appears dangerous or out of the norm so that our schools continue to be a safe place for learning. Also, be vigilant in letting them know how serious making false reports and/or threats can be, felony charges are serious.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Perry Township Schools Police Department at 317-789-3926 or anonymously at 317-789-3905.