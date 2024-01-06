Person critical after being found shot in downtown Indianapolis

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 10:15 p.m. Jan. 5, 2024, to a person shot at 141 E. Washington St., which is the address for Hotel Indy, Indianapolis, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was in critical condition after a shooting Friday night in downtown Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 10:15 p.m. Friday to a person shot at 141 E. Washington St., which is the address for Hotel Indy, Indianapolis, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel. It’s a Marriott International hotel along Delaware Street about a block north of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the Pacers played Friday night.

At the scene, News 8 saw police tape outside the entrance to Hotel Indy. The hotel is west of the IndyGo bus depot.

IMPD says the person shot was taken to a hospital.

“There is no further update at this time,” said a media notification sent at 11:05 p.m. Friday.