Person critical, others injured in late-night shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is in critical condition after a northeast side shooting on Friday evening, and two others were injured in separate instances across the city.

The first shooting took place at about 10:13 p.m. Friday.

Lawrence police were sent to a report of a person shot at the 7000 block of Courthouse Drive, which is at an apartment complex in Lawrence.

Officers told News 8 that a large pool party was taking place at the complex when two people got into a fight. One of the people pulled out a gun and fired, shooting an 18-year-old woman in the back.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She was last said to be in stable condition.

The second shooting happened around 11:24 p.m.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of East 38th Street and Arlington Avenue near Lawrence.

Police located a person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to a hospital, where they were last said to be in critical condition.

Investigators have arrested a person in connection to this shooting but have shared the person’s identity.

The third shooting occurred at 11:35 p.m. Police were dispatched to report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Riley Place, which is in a residential area off Emerson Avenue on the southeast side.

Officers on the scene told News 8 that upon arrival, they located a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. They were also said to be in stable condition.

Investigators have not shared the identities of any of the people injured or are working to determine suspects in the shootings.