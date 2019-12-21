Person critically injured at west-side Jack in the Box restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical but stable condition after a shooting at a fast-food restaurant on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Jack in the Box restaurant at 5613 W. 38th St. around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person shot who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

It was not immediately clear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the restaurant or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

