Person critically injured in downtown shooting

Scene of the incident near East Washington Street and North Alabama Street. (WISH Photo/Adele Reich)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting in downtown Indianapolis left a person critically injured on Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 10:54 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting near East Washington Street and North Alabama Street. That is just northeast of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries. IMPD initially reported two people were found with gunshot wound injuries, but it was later confirmed only one person was shot.

Investigators did not immediately provide information on the identity of the victims or what led to the incident, but a person of interest has been detained at the scene.