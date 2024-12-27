Suspect shot by Lawrence police after fleeing from traffic stop

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a suspect was shot after feeling from police during a traffic stop in Lawrence early Friday morning.

Lawrence Deputy Chief Travis Cline told News 8 the incident happened just after midnight near North Kercheval Drive near East 52nd Street. That’s in a neighborhood right off I-465 near North Richardt Avenue.

Two officers in the area noticed a driver fail to stop at a stop sign on Richardt Avenue, and attempted to pull him over. That’s when police say the driver grabbed at rifle sitting in the passenger’s seat.

Both officers fired their guns as the driver fled the scene. The suspect was hit at least once.

Sometime later, they found the suspect’s vehicle with blood in and around it. The bloody rifle was located around 60 feet away.

Officials at nearby Community North Hospital soon notified police of a walk-in person shot. Detectives met with the patient and confirmed they were the suspect in the traffic stop incident.

They were then taken to IU Methodist Hospital for continued treatment. Police first reported the suspect in critical condition, but are now stable.

The two officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575.