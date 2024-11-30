Person critically injured in shooting near North Keystone Avenue

Scene of the incident near the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.

Around 3:01 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a commercial area near the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the city’s near northeast side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.

The person was listed in critical condition.

Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.