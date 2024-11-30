Person critically injured in shooting near North Keystone Avenue
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured Saturday in a shooting on the city’s near northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
Around 3:01 p.m. Saturday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of North Keystone Avenue on a report of a person shot. That is a commercial area near the intersection of East 34th Street and North Keystone Avenue on the city’s near northeast side. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with gunshot wound injuries.
The person was listed in critical condition.
Investigators did not immediately provide any additional information.
Crime Resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.