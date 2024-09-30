Search
Person critically injured in shooting near Sagebrush Avenue

by: Jay Adkins
BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A person was critically injured in a shooting in Beech Grove on Sunday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:05 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Riva Ridge Drive, near South Arlington Avenue and I-465, on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s southeast side. Officers arrived and found a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting originally occurred in the 5400 block of Sagebrush Avenue, which is a residential area in Beech Grove. Because of this, the investigation will be handled by the Beech Grove Police Department, with IMPD assisting.

No further information was provided.

