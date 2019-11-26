Woman seriously injured in shooting on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in serious condition after a shooting Monday night on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 4200 block of East Michigan Street, between Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue, around 7:20 p.m. on a report of a possible person shot.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was shot multiple times and taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital, Capt. Lake Rebecca said at the scene.

The public was not believed to be in any danger, Rebecca said.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or a potential suspect was immediately released by police. \

Police initially said the person shot was critically injured.