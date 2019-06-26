Person critically injured in shooting on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured Tuesday night in shooting on the city’s near south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1700 block of South Talbott Street, between Meridian Street and Madison Avenue, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

The teenage male victim was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The identity of the victim or a possible suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.