Person critically injured in shooting on near south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A person was critically injured Tuesday night in shooting on the city's near south side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1700 block of South Talbott Street, between Meridian Street and Madison Avenue, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.
Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said the person had been critically injured.
No information about the age or identity of the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.
News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.