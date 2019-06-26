Crime Watch 8

Person critically injured in shooting on near south side

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:44 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:25 AM EDT

Person critically injured in shooting on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A person was critically injured Tuesday night in shooting on the city's near south side. 

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1700 block of South Talbott Street, between Meridian Street and Madison Avenue, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot. 

Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said the person had been critically injured. 

No information about the age or identity of the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available. 

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Crime News

Trending Stories

National Headlines