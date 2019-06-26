Person critically injured in shooting on near south side Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:15 p.m. June 25, 2019, to the 1700 block of South Talbott Street on a report of a person shot. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 11:15 p.m. June 25, 2019, to the 1700 block of South Talbott Street on a report of a person shot. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng) [ + - ]

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- A person was critically injured Tuesday night in shooting on the city's near south side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1700 block of South Talbott Street, between Meridian Street and Madison Avenue, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a person shot.

Officer Genae Cook with IMPD said the person had been critically injured.

No information about the age or identity of the victim or a possible suspect was immediately available.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.