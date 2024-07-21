Search
Person critically injured in shooting on Udell Street

Scene of the incident near the 800 block of Udell Street. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition Saturday after being injured in a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say.

Around 10:46 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Udell Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

Investigators did not immediately release information on what caused the shooting or potential suspects.

