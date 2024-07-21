Person critically injured in shooting on Udell Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is in critical condition Saturday after being injured in a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police say.
Around 10:46 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 800 block of Udell Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.
Investigators did not immediately release information on what caused the shooting or potential suspects.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
