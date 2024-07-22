Person critically injured in shooting on West Vermont Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was critically injured in a shooting on the city’s near west side Sunday, police say.
Around 8:01 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Vermont Street on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s near west side. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.
Investigators did not immediately release information on what caused the shooting or potential suspects.
Crime resources
- Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana: 317-262-8477
- P3tips app | Apple devices | Google Play
