Person dead, 3 others hurt in shooting in business area on south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and three other people were hurt after a shooting late Thursday night in a business area on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of South East Street. That’s south of East Hanna Avenue and north of the I-465 interchange.
News 8 photojournalist Tahj Reeves says police tape surrounds the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant and the nearby BP gas station and GetGo store.
No additional information was immediately available.