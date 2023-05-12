Person dead, 3 others hurt in shooting in business area on south side

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 11:15 p.m. May 11, 2023, near the intersection of South East Street and East Hanna Avenue. (WISH Photo/Tahj Reeves)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and three other people were hurt after a shooting late Thursday night in a business area on the south side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of South East Street. That’s south of East Hanna Avenue and north of the I-465 interchange.

News 8 photojournalist Tahj Reeves says police tape surrounds the Steak ‘n Shake restaurant and the nearby BP gas station and GetGo store.

No additional information was immediately available.