Person dead after shooting at shopping center on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday night after a shooting at a shopping center on the city’s west side.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 10:02 p.m. Sunday were called to the 5600 block of West 38th Street — at an address that corresponds to a business in the Town West Shopping Center, at the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road — on a report of shots fired.
They arrived to find a person shot who was pronounced deceased.
No additional information about the circumstances or the exact location of the shooting were immediately released by police.