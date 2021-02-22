Crime Watch 8

Person dead after shooting at shopping center on west side

A person died on Feb. 21, 2021, in a shooting at the Town West Shopping Center, at the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday night after a shooting at a shopping center on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 10:02 p.m. Sunday were called to the 5600 block of West 38th Street — at an address that corresponds to a business in the Town West Shopping Center, at the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road — on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a person shot who was pronounced deceased.

No additional information about the circumstances or the exact location of the shooting were immediately released by police.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

1 correction officer dead, 2nd injured in stabbing at Indiana State Prison

Indiana News /

139-year-old house rolls to new San Francisco address

National /

Hospitals confront water shortages in winter storm aftermath

Weather Stories /

Some Boeing 777 airplanes likely to be removed from service, FAA says

National /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.