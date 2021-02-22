Person dead after shooting at shopping center on west side

A person died on Feb. 21, 2021, in a shooting at the Town West Shopping Center, at the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died Sunday night after a shooting at a shopping center on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 10:02 p.m. Sunday were called to the 5600 block of West 38th Street — at an address that corresponds to a business in the Town West Shopping Center, at the intersection of 38th Street and Moller Road — on a report of shots fired.

They arrived to find a person shot who was pronounced deceased.

No additional information about the circumstances or the exact location of the shooting were immediately released by police.