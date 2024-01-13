Person dead after shooting near Eagles Crest Circle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s west side on Friday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eagles Crest Circle on a report of a person shot. That is the location of the Eagle Valley Apartments on the city’s west side. When officers arrived, they located a person in critical condition with gunshot wound injuries.

At 9:33 p.m. Friday, the person was pronounced dead by IMPD via a news release.

Investigators did not immediately release the identity of the victim or any suspect information.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.