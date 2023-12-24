Person dead after shooting near Lansdowne Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the city’s west side on Saturday evening.

Around 7:00 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 400 block of Lansdowne Road on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the on the west side of Indianapolis. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person in critical condition suffering from gunshot wounds.

At 8:10 p.m. Saturday, IMPD said the victim was pronounced dead.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victim or what led to the shooting.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.