Person dead after shooting near Scarborough Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting near Scarborough Boulevard Sunday.

Around 6:47 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7900 block of Scarborough Boulevard. When officers arrived to the location, they found a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD did not immediately release any details on the identity of the victim or suspect information.

