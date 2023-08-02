Search
Man dead after shooting on city’s near west side

Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man is dead after a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday, police say.

At 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot near the intersection of North Rochester Avenue and West 10th Street. When officers arrived, they located a man in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD did not immediately release the identity of the man. Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and have not identified any suspects at this time.

This article will be updated when more information is released.

