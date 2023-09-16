Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

Person dead after northeast shooting

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting near a restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday, police say.

At 6:54 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 3637 East 38th Street. That is the location of Steak City & Lemonade. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a person in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Medical services transported the person to a local hospital, where they later died.

IMPD did not immediately release any details on the person’s identity or suspect information.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IMPD holds graduation ceremony for...
Local News /
Marion County Prosecutor’s Office holds...
Local News /
Health Spotlight: Treatment, recovery during...
Health Spotlight /
IMPD seeking community’s help in...
Local News /
Man released from jail following...
I-Team 8 /
Will the next UAW strike...
Local News /
Flanner House opens ‘Morningstar Afrocentric...
Multicultural News /
Food Truck Friday: Elli-May’s Smoked...
All Indiana /