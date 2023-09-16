Person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting near a restaurant on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday, police say.

At 6:54 p.m. Friday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at 3637 East 38th Street. That is the location of Steak City & Lemonade. When officers arrived to the scene, they located a person in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Medical services transported the person to a local hospital, where they later died.

IMPD did not immediately release any details on the person’s identity or suspect information.

This article will be updated when more information has been released.