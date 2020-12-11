Person dead after shooting on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a shooting Friday afternoon on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Newberry Road — that’s near Interstate 465 and Fall Creek Road — around 1:45 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a person shot who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Officer William Young with IMPD Public Affairs said in an email.

The victim later died, and Young was responding to the scene to provide additional details.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.