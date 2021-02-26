Man dead, person detained after stabbing on city’s northeast side

A person died on Feb. 26, 2021, after a stabbing at an apartment complex near North Shadeland Avenue and Pendleton Pike. (WISH Photo/Andrew Moore)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died after a Friday afternoon stabbing inside an apartment on the city’s northeast side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 3:54 p.m. Friday to the 3900 block of North Shadeland Avenue — that’s just north of the intersection with Pendleton Pike — on a report of a person stabbed.

They arrived to find a man who had injuries and who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. The man later died, Officer Genae Cook said at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene pointed out a possible suspect to police, and officers detained a person believed to be involved. Police do not believe anyone else was involved in the incident, Cook said.

The stabbing was a domestic disturbance, and the victim and the person detained by police both lived in the apartment where the stabbing happened, Cook said.

No information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances leading up to the stabbing was immediately released by police.